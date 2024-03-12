Mauricio Pochettino issues Chelsea warning after Newcastle win

Mauricio Pochettino has warned there will be more problems for Chelsea if they fail to build on their 3-2 victory over Newcastle at Stamford Bridge as he praised the impact of match-winning substitute Mykhailo Mudryk.

The Ukrainian came off the bench to score with a superb individual goal to make it 3-1 in the 76th minute on Monday night (11 March).

“It was a very good goal and that is what we expect from a player from the bench – impact,” said Pochettino.

“Then it is about competing with different players in his position. Then he will deserve to (start).”