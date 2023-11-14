Megan Rapinoe says injury in final match of career proves 'there is not a God'

Megan Rapinoe suggested an injury she suffered in the final football match of her career on Saturday 11 November is proof “there isn’t a God”.

The US star was forced off in the sixth minute in the final of the National Women’s Soccer League Championship, as her side OL Reign lost 2-1 to Gotham FC.

Rapinoe said post-match that she believed she tore her Achilles.

“I’m not a religious person or anything and if there was a God, like, this is proof that there isn’t,” she said.

“This is f***ed up. It’s just f***ed up. Six minutes in and I eat my Achilles.”