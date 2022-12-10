Morocco player celebrates by dancing with his mother after World Cup win

Moroccan football player Sofiane Boufal brought his mother onto the pitch to celebrate with her after his side's shock 1-0 win over Portugal.

The Angers winger joined in team celebrations as they made history as first African nation to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup.

After Cristiano Ronaldo walked off in tears, the Moroccan players celebrated with fans and members of their family, while a beaming Boufal danced on the side of the pitch holding his mother's hand and waving to the cheering crowds.

The team faces France in the semi-finals on Wednesday 14 December.

