Mysterious glowing objects float in sky above football game in California

Mysterious lights were filmed in the sky at the National Women’s Soccer League semi-final playoff match between San Diego Wave FC and OL Reign in San Diego on Sunday, 5 November.

But rather than UFOs, it turned out that the spectacle was all part of a US Navy display.

The "Leap Frogs" - the US Navy Parachute Team - warned that they would be jumping into the game with flares in a post on X/Twitter before the match kicked off.