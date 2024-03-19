Dame Laura Kenny, Britain’s most successful female Olympic athlete, has revealed the moment she decided to retire from professional cycling.

The 31-year-old, who has won five Olympic gold medals in her decorated career, had been expected to compete at the Paris Games this summer.

She announced her retirement on Monday 18 March and has since said she only made the decision 10 days ago.

“I was still training 10 days ago, so that was the definite end point when I rang my agent and was like ‘I want to announce it’. But it’s been in my head a little while,” Kenny told Sky News.

She added that the decision has been in her head a little while - especially following the birth of her son, Monty.