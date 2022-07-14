Open Championship: Paul Lawrie is first to swing on day one of competition

Paul Lawrie opened the first game on Thursday 14 June of the 150th edition of the Open Championship.

The 1999 champion opened the competition with a tee shot on the first fairway at St Andrews, in Scotland.

The renowned golf tournament will take place between Thursday 14 and Sunday 17 July, with 156 players competing to take the title from reigning champion American Collin Morikawa.

Among the contenders are Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Scottie Scheffler.

