AS Roma have confirmed the signing of Paulo Dybala from Juventus.

While many football clubs take to social media to boast about their latest big-money move, the Italian side have announced the forward’s arrival rather differently.

Knowing all eyes will be on their Twitter feed, Roma paired Dybala’s announcement with a missing person appeal.

The faces of five young people - some of whom have been missing for a number of years - were displayed alongside footage from Dybala’s arrival in Rome.

A phone number to call with information also appeared on-screen.

