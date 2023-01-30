Everton confirm Sean Dyche as new manager after Lampard sacking

Everton have confirmed Sean Dyche as their new manager, handing him a two-and-a-half-year contract until June 2025.

He will be tasked with saving the Toffies from relegation, as they currently sit 19th in the Premier League after sacking Frank Lampard.

Everton shared a short 30-second clip on social media to announce Dyche’s arrival.

The 51-year-old manager had been out of work since he was dismissed by Burnley last April after almost 10 years at the club.

