The Premier League returns on Friday (5 August), with the 2022/23 season promising to be one of the most exciting yet.

With the return of England's top flight just around the corner, football fans across the globe will be preparing their fantasy team for the upcoming campaign.

Every year, millions of people compete with friends and strangers for the title of fantasy football champion.

But which players should you choose for your team this year?

Check out The Independent's five essential picks ahead of the Premier League's return.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.