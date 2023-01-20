Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola questioned the desire of his players after the 4-2 win over Tottenham and said Arsenal will “destroy” them in the Premier League title race if they continue to play as they are.

The defending champions had to perform a rescue act against Spurs as they came from 2-0 down at half-time to win and keep hopes of defending their title alive.

“I want a reaction for all the [football] club, all the organisation, not just the players. The staff, everyone,” Guardiola said.

