Manchester United ultimately cruised to victory but Erik ten Hag still fumed at his side’s “mess” of a start against Leicester, saying such “rubbish” cannot be repeated as key clashes with Barcelona and Newcastle loom.

A brace from Marcus Rashford and a third goal from Jadon Sanch saw the Red Devils pull just three points behind second-placed Manchester City in the Premier League table, but Ten Hag still wants to see more from his football stars.

“I was really unhappy [about] our performance,” he said.

