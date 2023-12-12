Amateur club’s wild reaction to drawing PSG in French cup

Watch an amateur football team react to drawing giants Paris Saint-Germain in the Coupe de France.

Players for US Revel have gone viral for their reaction to the French Cup’s Round of 64 draw on Monday, 11 December.

The squad were ecstatic about the match, which will see their small club take on France’s most dominant team, PSG.

The side from southwest France plays in the sixth tier of French football.

While US Revel is the home side, it is unlikely the match will be played at their ground due to their stadium not meeting the standards for the French Cup.