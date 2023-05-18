Nadal says 2024 could be last year on tour as he confirms French Open withdrawal

Rafael Nadal has suggested 2024 could be his final year as a professional, as he confirmed his withdrawal from the French Open on Thursday 18 May.

The tennis icon - who has won Roland Garros a record 14 times, confirmed his injury has not “evolved” as expected and the tournament in Paris later this month has come too soon.

Nadal also hinted that next year could be his final on tour.

“Next year is probably going to be my last year on the professional tour,” he told a press conference.

