Chelsea sign Raheem Sterling from Manchester City on five-year deal

Raheem Sterling has signed a five-year deal with Chelsea, after leaving Manchester City.

The 27-year-old joined City from Liverpool back in 2015, and won four league titles with 131 goals scored.

Sterling's move to the London side follows Gabriel Jesus, who completed a move to Arsenal from Manchester City earlier in July.

"I arrived in Manchester as a 20-year-old. Today, I leave as a man. Thank you for your endless support", Sterling said in a statement.

