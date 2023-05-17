Moment Cambodian runner Bou Samnang finishes 5000m race in pouring rain

Rain and pain was not going to stop Cambodia’s Bou Samnang from completing the women’s 5,000-meters race at the Southeast Asian Games in Phnom Penh on Monday 15 May.

Bou was still out on the track almost six minutes after winner Nguyen Thi Oanh of Vietnam had crossed the finish line, when rain began pounding down on her.

Undeterred and with a smattering of home supporters cheering her on, Bou completed her race then broke down in tears.

She finished in last place, nearly six minutes behind the winner with a time of 22 minutes, 54.22 seconds.

