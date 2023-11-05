Watch: Roof blown off grandstand at Sao Paulo Grand Prix following huge storm

New footage has emerged of the moment the grandstand roof was blown off by violent winds during the qualifying rounds of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

Q3 had to be cut short by the stormy weather in the end, and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen will be starting Sunday’s race on pole.

Spectators could be heard screaming as the roof began rattling, before being lifted off entirely by the gale, as people dashed for the exits.

Some spectators reportedly left with ‘cuts and bruises’.