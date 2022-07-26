Scotland cricket: Qasim Sheikh felt place on World Cup squad was ‘tokenistic’

Former Scotland international cricket player Qasim Sheikh has told how his selection for World Cup qualifiers was “tokenistic” and he felt he was used as nothing more than a water boy.

Mr Sheikh told of his ordeal following the report which said Cricket Scotland must be placed in special measures after 448 examples of institutional racism were revealed.

The 37-year-old told a press conference on Monday he first suffered racism within the sport when he was just 15 and explained how “racism just seems to get brushed under the carpet”.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.