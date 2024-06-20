Euro 2024: Andy Robertson satisfied with improved Scotland performance

Scotland captain Andy Robertson said his side showed their real identity in the 1-1 draw with Switzerland at Euro 2024 on Wednesday evening (19 June).

Steve Clarke’s side responded to their hammering by hosts Germany on Friday by putting in a spirited performance which keeps their hopes of qualifying for the next stage alive.

Scott McTominay’s deflected effort put them ahead in the 13th minute before former Liverpool forward Xherdan Shaqiri levelled 13 minutes later.

Both sides had chances to win it after the break but Scotland go into Sunday’s final Group A game with Hungary knowing they need to win to give themselves a chance of qualifying for the last 16.

Robertson said on BBC One: “It was much more like us, aggressive on the front foot.”