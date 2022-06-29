Former athlete Sharron Davies dismissed Tom Daley’s criticism of Fina’s decision to ban female transgender athletes from competing in women’s swimming events.

Speaking on GB News, the former elite swimmer said: “Tom is male and this doesn’t affect him in the slightest, it doesn’t affect males in the slightest.”

Mr. Daley, an Olympic diver, previously admitted being “furious” in light of the world governing body Fina announcing swimmers who had gone through male puberty would not be allowed to compete in women’s categories.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.