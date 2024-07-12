Gareth Southgate will be knighted if England win Euro 2024, says Chris Kamara

Gareth Southgate will be knighted if England win Euro 2024, footballing legend Chris Kamara has said.

Southgate’s team take on Spain in the final of the European Championship on Sunday (14 July).

Kamara said Southgate will become Sir Gareth if England win the tournament, as he made a plea to prime minister Sir Keir Starmer to declare a bank holiday if the Three Lions succeed on Sunday.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain today (12 July), Kamara said: “Sir Keir Starmer will make him a knight if England win.

“And Sir Keir Starmer, make sure it is a bank holiday on Monday. We have got a great chance.”