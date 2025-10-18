Sumo referee steps in to stop wrestler’s loincloth coming loose

A sumo referee was forced to preserve the modesty of two wrestlers after their loincloths began to slip during a match on Friday, October 17.

The incident took place during the five-day Grand Sumo Tournament at the Royal Albert Hall in a bout between Ura Kazuki and Shonannoumi Momotaro.

Spotting that Ura’s mawashi belt was starting to slip, the referee, known as a gyoji, stepped in to protect the wrestler’s modesty.

More than 40 of Japan’s leading sumo wrestlers are taking part in the tournament, which is being held outside Japan for only the second time in history.