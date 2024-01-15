Andy Murray completes Rubik’s Cube impressively quickly at Australian Open

Andy Murray showed off his speedy Rubik’s Cube skills at the Australian Open, solving the puzzle in less than two minutes.

In a video shared by his mother Judy Murray, the tennis star is seen completing the cube in rapid time while sitting in a Melbourne hotel.

During the clip, someone off-camera informs Murray he finished the puzzle in one minute and 38 seconds, his “new record”.

Unfortunately, he struggled to show off his skills on the court at this year’s tournament.

The two-time Wimbledon champion suffered a first-round exit at the first Grand Slam of 2024, losing against Tomas Martin Etcheverry in straight sets.