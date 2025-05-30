Tom Daley has urged men to let go of traditional notions of masculinity, saying that you should “not always conform to what society says you should be”.

“As long as you and your friends are happy and healthy, and you’re not hurting anyone else, just live your life and be you”, the Olympic gold medallist told The Independent at the premiere of 1.6 Seconds, a documentary featuring unseen footage from his journey as a young teen.

Daley questioned what the word masculinity means in 2025, adding that he believes that “there are so many versions of it”.

The British diver retired after the Paris 2024 Olympics, having first risen to fame at the 2008 Beijing Games aged 14.

He is married to Oscar-winning screenwriter Dustin Lance Black, and the pair have two sons.