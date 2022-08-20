Manchester City: Pep Guardiola says club's transfer business is done for the summer

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has said that he does not expect his side to do any more business in the transfer window.

Sergio Gomez became the football club’s fifth arrival of the summer this week, following Julian Alvarez, Erling Haaland, Kalvin Phillips and Stefan Ortega.

“If someone moves or there is a problem, we don’t expect, maybe it happens, but apparently it’s done,” Mr Guardiola confirmed in a press conference ahead of their game against Newcastle on Sunday, 21 August.

