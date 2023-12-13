Turkish referee leaves hospital with black eye 36 hours after on-field attack

A referee who was punched by the president of a top-flight Turkish football club was released from hospital on Wednesday (13 December) with a swollen eye but no other health issues.

Halil Umut Meler was punched in the face and then kicked while lying on the pitch after the final whistle of a Super Lig match between Ankaragucu and Rizespor on Monday.

The president of Ankaragucu club, Faruk Koca, was arrested on Tuesday for attacking Meler.

Koca entered the field and hit Meler when the final whistle blew after Rizespor scored a 97th-minute equaliser in the 1-1 draw.

The Turkish Football Federation suspended all Super Lig matches in response.