World Cup 2022: 'Psychic' lion predicts England v France result

A “psychic” lion at a zoo in Thailand has predicted the result of England’s World Cup 2022 quarter-final match against France coming up on Saturday, 10 December.

Chao Boy, a nine-year-old male lion in Khon Khaen, has previously predicted match results with a success rate of between 80 and 90 per cent, according to keepers.

The predator is seen choosing the winner of the match by grabbing chicken drumsticks hanging under the flags of the countries.

Chao Boy has also selected who he “thinks” will win Argentina v Holland, Brazil v Croatia, and Morocco v Portugal.

