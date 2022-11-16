Steven Gerrard backs England to win World Cup: ‘We can go all the way’

Steven Gerrard has backed England to win the football World Cup, suggesting that Gareth Southgate’s team should believe they can “go all the way.”

“They should have taken a lot of confidence, belief and encouragement from being millimetres away from winning the Euros, from getting to a World Cup semi-final,” Gerrard said of the last two tournament performances.

“I think collectively they should have belief, confidence, togetherness... if we get the right bits of luck, the right breaks, keep the majority of the squad healthy, I’m confident we can go all the way.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.