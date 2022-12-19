Macron ‘as sad as Mbappe’ after France defeated in World Cup final

Emmanuel Macron has revealed what he said to Kylian Mbappe after France were defeated by Argentina in the World Cup 2022 final on Sunday, 18 November.

The Paris Saint-Germain star scored the first hat-trick in a men’s World Cup final since Geoff Hurst in 1966 - but it wasn’t enough for his side to come out on top after Gonzalo Montiel secured Argentina’s victory in a penalty shootout.

“I was as sad as him but I told him he had made us all very proud,” the French president said.

Sign up to our newsletters.