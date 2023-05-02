Wrexham players celebrate promotion with open-top bus parade through city

Wrexham AFC players and Hollywood club owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney celebrated their side’s promotion to the English Football League.

Huge crowds gathered to cheer both the men’s and women’s teams, the latter of which have been promoted from the Adran North League to the Genero Adran Premier, the top flight of women’s football in Wales.

Attentions are on plans for next season, with Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson set to take the lead on any new transfers according to the club’s co-owners.

