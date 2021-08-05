Andre de Grasse wins gold in men’s 200m final setting national record

There was an obvious outpouring of emotion when Canadian sprinter Andre de Grasse finally won the gold medal that has eluded him for so long.

The sprinter had won a medal at every Olympic final he’d been in thus far – but it was that top spot on the podium that had proved a step too far until Wednesday (4 August).

The Canadian was the first to cross the finish line with a time of 19.62 seconds, setting a new national record and beating the fancied Americans of Kenny Bednarek and Noah Lyles, who took silver and bronze respectively.