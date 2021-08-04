Olympic hero Max Whitlock shared the adorable welcome home surprise he received upon arriving in Heathrow following his Tokyo 2020 success.

During the Games, the 28-year-old took his personal medal haul to six medals: three gold and three bronze.

Upon his arrival home from the Games, the Team GB gymnast had a surprise waiting for him in the form of his two-year-old daughter, Willow.

The adorable tot failed to keep her excitement hidden as she excitedly ran into her father's arms.

Mr Whitlock's family had kept it a secret that his daughter would be waiting at the gate for him.