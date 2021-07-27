Great Britain’s Tom Pidcock has revealed he overcame a serious injury setback to secure gold at the Tokyo Olympics.

The 21-year-old finished first in the cross-country mountain biking event, just months after he suffered a broken collarbone in a nasty collision with a van.

“I was in an accident, I got taken out by a post van a few months ago,” Pidcock revealed.

“It’s been a pretty intense few months. We’ve taken every day as if time is of the essence.”

