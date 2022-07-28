A White House spokesperson has dismissed suggestions that Joe Biden was deliberately infected with Covid during a recent visit to Saudi Arabia.

A New York Post reporter asked John Kirby during a briefing on Wednesday, 28 July, if the United States had ruled out the possibility of the president being infected on his trip.

“The idea that a foreign nation-state would deliberately try to infect the president of the United States with a virus is ludicrous, just absolutely ludicrous,” Mr Kirby said.

