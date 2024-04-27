Joe Biden ‘contemplated’ taking own life after death of first wife and daughter

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offer support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

Joe Biden has opened up on “contemplating suicide” following the loss of his first wife, Nelia, and their one-year-old daughter, Naomi, after they died in a car crash in 1972.

Appearing on Howard Stern’s show announced, the US president admitted he vowed to stick around for his children, and has since taken positive steps forward, including going teetotal.