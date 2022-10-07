Las Vegas mass stabbing kills at least two with several injured

At least two people have been killed and six others have been injured in a mass stabbing in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Police say a suspect attacked people with a large kitchen knife along the Las Vegas Strip at around 11:40 am before he was arrested on Thursday, 6 October.

Three of those injured were in critical condition in hospital on Friday, while the other three were in a stable condition.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said 32-year-old Yoni Barrios, 32, was arrested on two counts of murder and six counts of attempted murder.

Sign up for our newsletters.