20 injured in Milwaukee shootings after Bucks playoff game

Twenty people were injured in two shootings in downtown Milwaukee after the Bucks lost the NBA’s Eastern Conference semifinals.

The shooting happened near an entertainment district where thousands had been watching the Bucks and Boston Celtics’ game.

None of the injuries sustained are believed to be life-threatening.

The Milwaukee Fire Department said authorities took two people to a hospital, a 30-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl, and a third person drove to a hospital.