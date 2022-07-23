Ted Cruz says his personal pronouns are ‘kiss my ass’

Ted Cruz joked his pronouns are ‘kiss my ass’ as he made jibes about liberals while speaking to students at a summit for conservative non-profit, Turning Point USA.

Cruz has been vocal in his belief that there are only two genders.

“I talked to a student recently at one of our woke college campuses who said she is required in every class to introduce herself and to give her pronouns,” he said, to the backdrop of booing. “Well my name is Ted Cruz and my pronoun is kiss my ass.”

