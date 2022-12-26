US bomb cyclone: Monster storm claims at least 34 lives across country

At least 34 people have been killed during a 'monster storm' in the United States, sending freezing temperatures, power cuts, and extreme snow across the country.

13 of those killed were reportedly in Buffalo, New York where the biggest impact was felt, leaving motorists trapped in their cars overnight in -45 degrees celsius.

The storm is thought to have stretched from the Great Lakes near Canada to the Rio Grande along the Mexico border, with 60 per cent of residents warned of the knock-on effects.

