Moment US plane narrowly-misses collision with Chinese fighter jet

Footage shows the moment a US plane narrowly avoided hitting a Chinese fighter jet during a “dangerous manouvre” that saw them less than 20 feet apart.

US Indo-Pacific Command says the jet was “lawfully conducting routine operations over the South China Sea in international airspace” when they were forced to make the move to avoid crashing.

“We expect all countries in the Indo-Pacific region to use international airspace safely and in accordance with international law”, they wrote in a statement.

