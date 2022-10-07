Independent TV
Showing now | US News
01:04
Massive dust storm blankets parts of California
A massive dust storm rolled over parts of California, blanketing the San Diego area on Thursday, 6 October.
Footage posted by the National Weather Service (NWS) shows the scene from the air as “near-zero visibility” was experienced on the ground.
Also known as a “haboob,” the dust storm brought about dangerous driving conditions for motorists in Imperial, Riverside, and San Diego counties.
The NWS warned those in the desert that evening to “use extreme caution.”
01:21