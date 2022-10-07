Massive dust storm blankets parts of California

A massive dust storm rolled over parts of California, blanketing the San Diego area on Thursday, 6 October.

Footage posted by the National Weather Service (NWS) shows the scene from the air as “near-zero visibility” was experienced on the ground.

Also known as a “haboob,” the dust storm brought about dangerous driving conditions for motorists in Imperial, Riverside, and San Diego counties.

The NWS warned those in the desert that evening to “use extreme caution.”

