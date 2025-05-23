Kermit the Frog issues heartwarming advice for college graduates

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kermit the Frog has hopped onto the stage at the University of Maryland to deliver a message of unity and collaboration to the graduating class of 2025.

The iconic Muppet, known for his sometimes cynical but ultimately hopeful outlook, encouraged graduates to navigate the uncertainties of the "real world" by working together.

“Here's a little advice, if you're willing to listen to a frog,” Kermit said.

“Rather than jumping over someone to get what you want, consider reaching out your hand and taking the leap side by side, because life is better when we leap together.”

His words were apropos for the graduating class, many of whom are entering a job market marked by economic instability and facing a future shaped by ongoing political change.

Kermit's appearance at the University of Maryland also held a special significance.

open image in gallery Kermit gave the speech to a crowd of thousands ( AP )

Jim Henson, the creative mind behind the Muppets and Kermit himself, enrolled in the university in 1951 as a studio arts major.

As a freshman, he took a newly created puppetry class, where he met his future wife Jane Nebel.

He graduated in 1960 with a degree in home economics.

Henson first crafted Kermit from his mother's coat and a bisected ping-pong ball and the now-famous frog was introduced on TV screens in 1955.

open image in gallery Kermit’s creator, Jim Henson, graduated from the University of Maryland in 1960 ( AP )

A bronze statue of Kermit and Henson, who died in 1990, sitting on a bench is a well-known feature of the College Park campus.

In a video announcing the speaker pick, Kermit was described as an environmental advocate, a bestselling author, an international superstar and a champion of creativity, kindness and believing in the impossible.

His speaker biography calls him “a star of stage, screen and swamp” whose mission is to “sing and dance and make people happy.”

“I am thrilled that our graduates and their families will experience the optimism and insight of the world-renowned Kermit the Frog at such a meaningful time in their lives,” university President Darryll J. Pines said in a statement.

Additional reporting from AP