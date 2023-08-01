For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivers a speech at the launch of the Bureau of Global Health Security and Diplomacy.

Speaking live from the Dean Acheson Auditorium at the Department of State, Blinken will mark the opening of a new bureau, the Global Health Security and Diplomacy

Pledged in 2022, this bureau will build on President Biden’s campaign commitment to prioritise global health security and diplomacy at the Department of State.

According to the US Department of State, the bureau's goal is to ensure the Department is best positioned to advance U.S. interests in health security.

The Global Health Security and Diplomacy Bureau's responsibilities will include preventing, detecting, responding to, and controlling infectious diseases – not just COVID-19 and HIV/AIDS – but also other current and future health threats.