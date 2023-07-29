Watch live as protests take place against Israel’s judicial overhaul in Tel Aviv

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as protests take place against Israel's proposed judicial overhaul in Tel Aviv.

Tens of thousands of Israelis are protesting against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's judicial overhaul plans.

Protesters are marching from Savidor train station to Kaplan Street in Tel Aviv, expressing their disdain for the controversial changes in Israel's judicial system.

Protests are occurring on the first weekend since Netanyahu's government passed a law to limit judicial review of governmental and ministerial decisions.

The overhaul has been described by critics as a move that endangers democracy, though supporters dispute this.

Protests first began in January 2023 after Netanyahu's coalition first announced plans to change the judiciary.

Starting on Monday, even more protests against the overhaul took place throughout the week, resulting in a strong showing of police.