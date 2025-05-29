How Vitor Pereira has completely transformed Wolves

After 16 games under Gary O'Neill, Wolves were firmly in the relegation dogfight with fans fearing the worst.

But now, after 16 games under Vítor Pereira, they've become one of the Premier League's most consistent and dangerous sides, and would be pushing for Europe if they hadn't had such a mountain to climb.

Adam Clery looks at the stunning changes the Portugese manager has made, and explains why they look set to have a very bright future together.