Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger has slammed leaders who claim fighting the climate crisis hurts the economy as “stupid or liars”.

The former governor of California claimed the state’s wealth and job creation proves carbon dioxide reduction does not affect economic success – and can in fact help the global economy.

The Terminator actor told the BBC: “They are liars, they are stupid. Or they don’t know how to do it, because we figured how to do it and it’s all about having the balls to do it.”