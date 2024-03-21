US children takeover weather forecasts to call for climate action

Children from across the world are disrupting typical scheduling to host a special weather forecast for the year 2050.

Recruited by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for its new Weather Kids campaign, the segment sees children warn viewers on how rising temperatures will bring more catastrophic risks to people and the global economy.

Versions of the climate campaign are set to air in more than 70 countries on Thursday 21 March.

“It’s not just a weather report to us. It is our future,” the young host of the weather forecast says, signing off.

The campaign has been launched ahead of World Meteorological Day on 23 March.