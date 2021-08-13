Parts of Plumas County received an evacuation warning today as California’s Dixie Fire continues to rage.

The Dixie Fire has grown to more than 500,000 acres over the past days with containment at 31 per cent, according to the latest update from Cal Fire.

Firefighters have been filmed battling the wildfire’s flames overnight as smoke plumes fill the landscape.

One terrifying clip captured the blaze swarming trees nearby as the fire spread.

Plumas County residents have been warned by local officials to be prepared to used bottled water as power outages might have resulted in water contamination.