Seven endangered Andean condors were released back into the wild in the mountains of Argentina after being found ill and nursed back to health.

Two of the seven birds were found with signs of poisoning, which is a common occurrence in South America.

Conservationists have been working to improve the numbers of the Andean condor - among the largest birds in the world - for decades.

There are currently an estimated few thousand birds in the wild today, with reintroduction programmes working to increase that number.