Williams have announced they are committed to becoming climate positive by 2030 after aligning themselves with a new sustainability strategy.

The Formula 1 outfit are the first team in the sport to sign up to the United Nations Sports for Climate Action Framework.

Williams’ chief executive officer Jost Capito insists his team will be “developing advanced technology to meet this goal”.

Capito went on to tell BBC Sport: “We wanted to push the envelope and be the pace setter for sustainability in global motorsport”.

