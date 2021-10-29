Insulate Britain protestors have been filmed walking towards oncoming traffic on the M25, as the group changes its tactics to draw attention to climate issues. The demonstration, which took place on Friday, breached a High Court injunction secured by the government in September. The order warned protestors who disobey the ruling that they could be found in contempt of court, which comes with a fine or imprisonment.

Insulate Britain’s Liam Norton said: “It is clear that this government has no intention of getting on with the job that they were elected to do ... Our children’s futures have been trashed.”